Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Price Up 17.7% – What’s Next?

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) was up 17.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.48 and last traded at C$2.39. Approximately 260,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 528% from the average daily volume of 41,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

Zentek Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$245.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 2.06.

About Zentek

(Get Free Report)

Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.