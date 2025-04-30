Lift Dollar (USDL) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Lift Dollar (USDL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Lift Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lift Dollar has a total market cap of $94.99 million and $46,641.83 worth of Lift Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lift Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lift Dollar

Lift Dollar’s launch date was June 4th, 2024. Lift Dollar’s total supply is 94,967,077 tokens. Lift Dollar’s official website is liftdollar.com. Lift Dollar’s official Twitter account is @liftdollar_usdl. Lift Dollar’s official message board is paxos.com/blog/from-paxos-international-paxos-international-introduces-lift-dollar-usdl-the-first-stablecoin-to-offer-holders-daily-yield-in-wallet-under-regulatory-oversight.

Lift Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lift Dollar (USDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lift Dollar has a current supply of 94,967,077.19520172. The last known price of Lift Dollar is 1.00023539 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://liftdollar.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lift Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lift Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lift Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

