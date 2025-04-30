Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Down 33.3% – Should You Sell?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 4,385,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,235% from the average session volume of 328,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 0.32.

About Arctic Star Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.