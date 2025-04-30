Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 139.0 days.
Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Price Performance
SUSRF opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. Surgical Science Sweden AB has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $15.25.
About Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ)
