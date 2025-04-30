Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 139.0 days.

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Price Performance

SUSRF opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. Surgical Science Sweden AB has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

About Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ)

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) develops and markets virtual reality simulators for evidence-based medical training in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Angio Mentor simulator for endovascular training; BRONCH Express, a portable version of BRONCH mentor simulator; ARTHRO Mentor for arthroscopic surgery skills acquisition; BRONCH Mentor, a simulator for optimizing bronchoscopy training; GI Mentor, a simulator for GI Endoscopy; HYST Mentor for True-To-Life diagnostic and therapeutic hysteroscopy training; URO Mentor, a virtual reality simulator for endourology training; EndoSim, a realistic scope simulator; FlexVR, a flexible and portable training platform which is designed to teach basic and advanced skills for robotic surgery; and LAP Mentor provides a wide array of laparoscopic training cases.

