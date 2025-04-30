Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Stock Price Down 33.3% – Should You Sell?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) dropped 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 4,385,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,235% from the average daily volume of 328,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

