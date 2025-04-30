Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Trading Up 22.2% – Time to Buy?

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 22.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. 473,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 377% from the average session volume of 99,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Sonoro Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$24.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -6.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About Sonoro Energy

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

