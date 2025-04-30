51,995 Shares in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,849,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,175,000 after purchasing an additional 56,180 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,803,000 after buying an additional 136,922 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,248,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 391.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 999,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,454,000 after acquiring an additional 796,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,359,000 after acquiring an additional 81,852 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $38,132.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,660.72. The trade was a 5.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

