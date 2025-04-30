288,867 Shares in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 288,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of Zuora as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Zuora by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

