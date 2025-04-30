42,599 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Haemonetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $402,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 915,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,500,000 after purchasing an additional 106,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.22.

HAE opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.97. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

