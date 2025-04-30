Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSBC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HSBC stock opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $204.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.05. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.88.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.17%. On average, analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.81%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

