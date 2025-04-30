Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ BKR opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

