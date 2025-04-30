Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,113 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,194,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 593.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,191,904 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $143,198,000 after buying an additional 1,875,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 132,557 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 69,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tapestry from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $2,226,929.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,570.72. This represents a 14.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,048,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,592. This trade represents a 23.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,537 shares of company stock worth $5,730,589 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE TPR opened at $69.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average is $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $90.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.