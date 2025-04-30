Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Digimarc during the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Digimarc from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of DMRC opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $293.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.53. Digimarc Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

