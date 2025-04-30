Capital Analysts LLC Purchases New Shares in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGCP stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.37. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $23.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.0921 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.