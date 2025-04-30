Capital Analysts LLC Buys Shares of 330 BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKLC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 313.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 30,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF stock opened at $105.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.05. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $91.90 and a one year high of $117.50. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.03.

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

