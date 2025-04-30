Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REM. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS REM opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

