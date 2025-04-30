Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JANJ)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JANJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $905,000.

NYSEARCA:JANJ opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $25.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66.

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January (JANJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

