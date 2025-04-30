Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Boosts Position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) by 505.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 538,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,855 shares during the period. Azul makes up about 0.6% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Azul were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,932,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 905,463 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Azul by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,473,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 119,023 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 58.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 75,291 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Azul from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Azul from $2.70 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Azul S.A. has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $361.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

