Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Raises Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in PPL were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1,092.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. PPL’s payout ratio is 90.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other news, insider Christine M. Martin sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $39,857.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,668.26. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

