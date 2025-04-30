2,872 Shares in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Acquired by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,273,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 202,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 140,707 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $84,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,258.56. This represents a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $1,189,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,472,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,835,980.40. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.07.

View Our Latest Report on Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BYD opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $991.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.38 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.