Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $359,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at $357,420. This represents a 49.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,032.52. The trade was a 36.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,132 shares of company stock worth $2,112,706 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $130.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.34. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

