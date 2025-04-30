Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $181,000 in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CubeSmart by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,064,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $21,278,000. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE:CUBE opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average is $43.55. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.54 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 120.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut CubeSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded CubeSmart from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CUBE

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.