Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Purchases New Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,923,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,421,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,792,000 after acquiring an additional 411,485 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,268,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $13,430,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,450,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,172,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNX opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.42, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $41.93.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens raised shares of CNX Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on CNX Resources from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

