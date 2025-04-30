Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Acquires Shares of 1,840 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,840 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,077,000 after acquiring an additional 127,606 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $593,363,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,574,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,984,000 after purchasing an additional 72,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,899,000 after buying an additional 460,804 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $124.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $110.44 and a one year high of $199.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.