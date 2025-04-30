Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys Shares of 2,601 US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

US Foods Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

