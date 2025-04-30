Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys New Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 975,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,049,000 after acquiring an additional 80,476 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 106,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 159,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $45.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

