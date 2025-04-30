Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Markel Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total value of $163,682.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,436 shares in the company, valued at $117,992,863.08. This trade represents a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at $98,282,049.45. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.5 %

MKL opened at $1,821.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,824.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,763.80. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,445.81 and a 52 week high of $2,063.68. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,702.20.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

