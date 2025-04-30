COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65, Zacks reports. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. COPT Defense Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.630-2.690 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.650-0.670 EPS.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:CDP opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. COPT Defense Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.47.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

