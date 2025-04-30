SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.09 EPS

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $1.09, Zacks reports. SuperCom had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 79.94%. The business had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million.

SuperCom Price Performance

SPCB opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 million, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.00. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on SuperCom from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

SuperCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.