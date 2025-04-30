Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.700-12.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.3 billion-$21.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.2 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Melius lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.94.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $353.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $341.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.20. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $422.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,142.46. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trane Technologies stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.