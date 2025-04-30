Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 442 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Energizer by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Energizer from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Energizer from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Energizer Stock Up 0.9 %

ENR opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

About Energizer

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.