Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.50 billion. Makita had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 9.09%.
Makita Stock Performance
Makita stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. Makita has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Makita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th.
Makita Company Profile
Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.
