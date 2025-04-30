Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $587.06 million for the quarter.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $107.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.06. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $84.23 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total transaction of $93,007.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $513,856.18. This trade represents a 15.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $413,954.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,064,227.60. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,834,677 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.90.

View Our Latest Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.