Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.550-1.610 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 6.730-6.830 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $302.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.31. The company has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 78.30, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $328.99.

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,025. This trade represents a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total transaction of $164,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,689,425.79. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,130 shares of company stock valued at $567,999 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cadence Design Systems stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CDNS Free Report ) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.54.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

