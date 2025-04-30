Bally’s (BALY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $1.34. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 79.10%. The business had revenue of $580.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.83 million. On average, analysts expect Bally’s to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Bally’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

