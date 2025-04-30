Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $666,000 Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,618 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its stake in Paramount Global by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Paramount Global by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 260,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Paramount Global by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

