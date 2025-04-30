Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Stock Position Decreased by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC cut its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Fluor by 2,509.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLR opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $60.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fluor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

