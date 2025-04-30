Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,658 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,995,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,952,000 after purchasing an additional 179,195 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,298,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,969,000 after buying an additional 1,659,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after acquiring an additional 301,877 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,499,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,437,000 after acquiring an additional 83,481 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $345,823,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPN opened at $76.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.63. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $124.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens cut Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

