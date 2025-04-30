Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSS. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $79,810,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,192,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $36,636,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Federal Signal by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 894,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,609,000 after purchasing an additional 322,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,199,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,184,000 after purchasing an additional 242,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Federal Signal Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE FSS opened at $75.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average of $88.20.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.95%.

Federal Signal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,944.56. This trade represents a 0.22 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

