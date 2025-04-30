Capital Analysts LLC Buys Shares of 982 Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov (NYSEARCA:NOVM)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov (NYSEARCA:NOVM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov in the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000.

NYSEARCA NOVM opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.44.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – November (NOVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a pre-determined investment outcome over a one-year period. The exposure is reset annually in November NOVM was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

