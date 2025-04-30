Voya Investment Management LLC Has $8 Million Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 52,941 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOO. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Steven Madden by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Price Performance

SHOO opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $582.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.37 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Steven Madden from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

