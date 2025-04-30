Brokerages Set Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Target Price at $396.00

Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $396.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on EG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EG. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Everest Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 36,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,551,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Everest Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $359.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $352.86 and a 200 day moving average of $360.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. Everest Group has a 12-month low of $320.00 and a 12-month high of $407.30.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Group will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.47%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

