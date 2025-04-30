Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Receives $468.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $473.75.

KNSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 2.3 %

KNSL stock opened at $434.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $459.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.49. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $356.99 and a 12-month high of $531.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 59,220.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,423,000 after purchasing an additional 308,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 486.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,559,000 after buying an additional 177,540 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 20,286.0% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 104,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after acquiring an additional 104,270 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,119.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

