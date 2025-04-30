Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,378 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.07). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.39.

Read Our Latest Report on WRB

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.