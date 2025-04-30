Crane (NYSE:CR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $186.00 price target on shares of Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Crane from $170.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $392,011.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,635,354.48. This trade represents a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,961,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 619.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after purchasing an additional 430,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,455,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,676,000 after purchasing an additional 355,765 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,127,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 754,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,445,000 after buying an additional 151,717 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CR opened at $158.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. Crane has a 1-year low of $127.04 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.39 and a 200-day moving average of $160.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

