Nebula Research & Development LLC Sells 16,799 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Nebula Research & Development LLC cut its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,799 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 10,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 6,924.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 803.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 645.15, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.97. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADNT. Citigroup began coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays cut Adient from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

