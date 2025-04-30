Capital Analysts LLC Buys 453 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 228.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 836.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IYK opened at $70.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.48. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $63.18 and a twelve month high of $73.25.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.