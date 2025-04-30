Capital Analysts LLC Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock opened at $109.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.59 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $114.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.2207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

