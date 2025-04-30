Capital Analysts LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EOS opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.1523 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.