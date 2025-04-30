Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 8,867 Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Premier Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Premier Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 804.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Premier Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

